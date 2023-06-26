Vadodara: Case filed against father and son for making false allegation to put pressure on the police

Hiding the fact that the Bagodra police had come to Ranoli to interrogate the accused in the crime of cheating, the family of the accused messaged the police that three unknown people had come and looted our house. On being exposed, the Jawahar Nagar police have registered a case and started the investigation of the fire.

On behalf of the government, the PI M N Shaikh of Jawahar Nagar police station has filed a complaint, stating that on June 12 at 11:28 pm, the Vadodara city police control room was informed from the phone number of Prafullabhai Panchal that Ranoli Three people came in a white four wheeler car near Bank of Baroda in Panchal Falia, near My Griha Mandir. The one who pushed my wife and looted gold ornaments and Rs 23,000 in cash from the house. After contacting the caller about this message, he was asked to come to the police station the next day to file a complaint. On June 13, Prafullabhai Manilal Panchal and his wife Heenaben had come to the police station and told in writing in the police control room last day that an unknown person in uniform came and took away the jewelery and cash by threatening them.

In this context, PSI Walsingbhai of the police station said that for the investigation of accused Darshan Prafullabhai Panchal against the crime of cheating and treachery of Ahmedabad Rural Vagodra Police Station, PSI G.K. Chavda had come with the team, but the accused could not be found. In this regard, the caller Panchal Prafullabhai Manilal and his wife Heenaben had informed about the above fact. Despite this, he told that three unknown people came to his house and looted the jewelery and cash. Even through telephonic conversation through a lawyer had given pressure to register the case.

PSI Walsingbhai, PSI G.K. Chavda over phone and told him that he has taken legal action and has not committed any illegal act. Then on June 22, at 4.45 pm, we received a WhatsApp call and message from a mobile number, in which he introduced himself as Darshan Panchal and wrote false allegations about our video in the message. Therefore, on the request of Darshan Prafullabhai Panchal, Prafulla Manilal Panchal had come to Bagodra police to mislead the police, hiding the fact that he had created a fabricated story of loot accusing the police. Wrong words were used to lie to the police as a public servant, the control room and give us wrong information and to harm us as a state servant. Due to which I have a complaint against Prafulla Panchal, Darshan Panchal.