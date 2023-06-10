Vadodara: Cheating with youth in the name of online task to promote clients on social media

One after the other, cases of youths getting trapped in the greed of earning big money by working online are coming to the fore. A similar complaint has been lodged with another youth of the city for extorting Rs 1.95 lakh by a gang who cheated online.

A young Uvesh from Tandalja was offered an online job promoting YouTube clients. The young man was told that doing this work will not hinder your regular work and will also generate good income. The young man was offered to give subscription to 30 to 40 people in a day and in return a compensation of Rs 150 per subscription was also talked about. Initially, they were taken into confidence by giving money.

The youth was also shown the details of the benefits and compensation amount received by him. They were added to the VIP group and money was deposited in exchange for the task. The youth had paid a total of Rs 1.95 lakh, but in lieu of this, 2.90 lakh was not being paid by the company as compensation. That’s why when in doubt, complained to the cyber cell.