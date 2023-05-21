Vadodara: Conspiracy to extort money from marriage aspirants, multiple-name girl arrested for cheating after marrying a young man

According to the information received, Jeetu Waljibhai Mandaviya, who lives in Yogi Apartment of JKPinagar Society in Katargam area of ​​Surat, was not married. During this, Yusuf Hasubhai Pathan, who lives in Karjan, was identified by his relative. Who at that time was introduced to Sheetal Mahendra Rathor, who lived in front of Hadkaya Mata’s temple in Panigate area. Jeetu married Sheetal by giving Rs 1.32 lakh to get married. Sheetal came home after marriage and after staying for a few days went to Pier.

After Sheetal went to her maternal home, Jeetu did not come despite repeatedly saying that she would come to her in-laws house and later Jeetu came to know that the gang had married me with the intention of extorting money. After which Jeetu lodged a complaint against Kapila Dahyabhai Rathore, Yusuf Hasu Pathan, resident of Jalaram Society, Karjan, Mel Singh Rathore, resident of Tarapur in Anand district and Savita East, Chanchal Mahendra Rathore and Sheetal Mahendra Rathore, residents of Panigate, Vadodara in August 2022 at Katargam police station in Surat. Was registered

Sheetal, absconding for one year in this crime, is living in Panigate area, after getting information about this, Panigate police arrested her. Many of his names have come up in the preliminary investigation of the police. It is learned that she used to marry under different names. Police arrested Sheetal alias Sonal alias Sonu alias Tejal Chhitubhai alias Mahendrabhai Rathore (Resident- Shobhasan, T. Detroj, Rampura) and handed him over to Surat Police. A case has also been registered against him in 2020 at Panigat police station for kidnapping, rape and under the POCSO Act.