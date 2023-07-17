Vadodara: Continuation of potholes in the roads, drivers upset

The series of potholes in the roads is still going on. This case is of Sanjay Nagar where a huge pothole has been created. Due to the pit here, the local people have faced a lot of trouble. The local people have alleged that a small pit was lying here for the last three days and the local people had also complained about it. But the pit was filled only by adding ballast.

Due to which this pit has now become bigger. The local people also claim that there are many schools in this area. Students pass through here. Had this incident happened on a working day, a major tragedy could not be ruled out. In such a situation, the corporation had to look seriously and repair the soil properly. Local councilors also reached after getting the news of the pothole and called the corporation officials and started repairing immediately. However, the councilors came to the rescue of the administration regarding the incident. According to the corporator, excavation was done here to replace the old line and that is why potholes have been formed here.