Vadodara: Corporation starts maintenance of 62 gates of Ajwa Sarovar as part of pre-monsoon action

As part of pre-monsoon operations, repair of 62 gates of Sayajirao Gaekwad’s Ajwa Lake, which provided drinking water to east and south areas of Vadodara city, has been taken up. Be aware that this repair work will last for 25 days.

The plan to supply water to the eastern and southern areas of Vadodara city was made during the time of Sayajirao Gaekwad. In which two lakes were built in Ajwa and Pratappura. In which arrangements were made to fill the water of Pratappura lake through a drain and put it in Ajwa lake. Since Ajwa Sarovar was built with a circumference of twelve miles and its water storage capacity was also planned to be 214 feet. Ajwa Sarovar has been around for 111 years.

Meanwhile, due to leakage in its earthen embankment eight years ago, its strengthening work was also done. Not only this, water is not accumulating in Pratappura Sarovar due to breach in the embankment. There is a system of opening 62 sluice gates to allow the Ajwa Sarovar to overflow the Sarovar during monsoon and release that water into the Vishwamitri River. Maintenance work of 62 doors is done every year keeping in mind that there is no problem with the doors. The maintenance work of 62 gates of Ajwa Sarovar has started.

According to the information, the corporation does maintenance of 62 gates of Ajwa Sarovar every two years and this campaign will last for 25 days. This work is done every day from 6 am to 12 noon, more than 50 workers are engaged daily to complete this work on war footing. This year only the maintenance of the door is being done, because last year the door drum was removed and maintenance was done, know that this year it will not be maintained.