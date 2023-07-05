Vadodara: Corporation took 42 samples of paneer, closed 4 unlicensed shops

The Vadodara Corporation conducted a checking drive in different areas of the city, took 42 samples of paneer, closed shops of 4 unlicensed traders and sent cleaning notices to 10 traders. While 181 kg of chilli powder has been seized by taking samples of chilli powder.

For the purpose of intensive inspection and mass sampling of the cheese sold in the city, the municipal commissioner has given instructions to run a special campaign, on the basis of which separate teams of food safety officers of the Food Branch were formed by the designated officer and additional health officer. Are. Which city’s Manjalpur, Karelibagh, Khodiyarnagar, New V.I.P. Road, Harni Warsia Ring Road, restaurants and dairies in the area were checked and 42 samples of paneer were sent to the Public Health Laboratory for analysis. While 4 firms were closed for not having license. Along with this, notice has been given to 10 generations as per Schedule 04 in the matter of cleanliness. foskoris was also inspected over 56 generations. Apart from this, 98 kg 500 grams (197 packets) worth Rs 19700/- and 82 kg 500 grams worth Rs 16500/- were seized from Shanti Traders of Hathikhana Market Yard by taking a sample of pepper powder.