Vadodara: Dead body of young man found on railway track exposed, wife had got husband killed

The murder of the deceased youth has come to light after three pieces of the body were found on the railway line near Khakaria village of Savli taluka. The information about the young man’s wife getting murdered by her lover has come to the fore.

According to the information, on the night of May 31, 2023, three pieces of a young man’s body were found on the Mumbai Delhi main railway line passing through the outskirts of Khakaria village on Savli Halol Road. In this regard, the Savli police started the investigation by registering a case of accidental death, but after knowing about the murder in the investigation, the police started the investigation on the basis of the complaint of the wife of the deceased youth.

During investigation, the deceased youth was identified as Jatinbhai Darji, a resident of Mangalmurti flat, Godhra Road, Halol in Panchmahal district. The Maruti Swift car of the deceased was found abandoned on the outskirts of Uttamnagar, three kilometers from the spot. Police started investigation on the basis of call details, business enmity, love affair of the deceased Jatin Bhai Darji.

Biralben, the wife of the deceased, had filed a murder complaint against Nagjibhai Bharwad (Resident- Halol) for the murder of her husband Jatin at Savli police station. On the basis of which the police, after going through the call details of the deceased for further investigation, found that at the time of the incident, the mobile phone of the deceased was with the accused Vijay alias Anjo Ramabhai Nayak (Resident- Champaner). Due to which he was arrested and interrogated.

During interrogation, it was revealed that both Jatin himself and another accused Sandeep Kanhaiyalal (Resident-Neveria Colony) had brought Nagjibhai Bharwad and on his behest they organized a liquor party and after drinking beer, Jatin took him to the railway track where Anju choked him. And another accused, Sandeep Balay, committed the murder and escaped by sleeping on the railway track. Explosive information came to the fore in the investigation after both the accused were arrested by the police and taken on remand.

Jatin was having an affair with tailor’s wife Biralben Dharmesh alias Dhamo Patel for more than three years. Had to get rid of Jatin when he was an obstacle in love relationship. The involvement of Biral’s wife in the murder became clear and the police arrested her and brought her to Savli police station. Where before the questioning of the police, Biral went to the toilet on the pretext of going to the toilet and broke his mobile phone and threw it in the toilet. When the police came to know, they took out the mobile phone. In this way, the wife who became the complainant in the murder of her husband turned out to be the murderer. Police has arrested the accused and is taking further action.