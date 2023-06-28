Vadodara: Demand for strict action against bike drivers and garage owners who modify silencers

RTI activist Arvind Sindha filed a complaint against bike drivers, owners and garage owners who change silencers in motorcycles against the growing menace of bikes and bullets with big silencers in the city of Vadodara, demanding to stop the anti-social trend by registering a complaint in the local police station. A memorandum has been given to the police commissioner.

He has said in the application that the menace of Bullets and other bikes with big bikes and big torn silencers has increased to a great extent in Vadodara city. Last week itself two innocent lives were lost due to a bike rider on Akota Bridge. Similarly, some people’s ear drum has been damaged due to increased panic of bullet drivers, owners with big cracked silencers, elders get scared and small children are afraid to walk on the road.

Therefore, no parking zone, no standing no traffic zone should be declared on Akota Bridge and on the road from Akota Bridge Char Rasta to Dandiya Bazar Shanidev Temple and PCR vans should be installed on the bridge from 8 to 11 pm and CCTV footage at each traffic point. Or depositing the modified bike bullet of the bike driver passing at the point and asking for the silencer to be checked and to be released only after imposing a fine of Rs 25,000. Also it is necessary to take action against all Bullets and other modified bikes. If any aware citizen registers a complaint in this regard in the police station or control room and tells the bike number or gives the video, then the name should be kept confidential. A strict case should also be registered against the garage mechanic who modified the silencer.