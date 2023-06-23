Vadodara: Duplicate Aadhaar card fraud scam busted

A complaint has been registered at Karelibagh police station unearthing a fraud scam involving purchase of electronic components by presenting duplicate Aadhaar cards in a finance company having office in Vadodara.

Amit Gaikwad, Fraud Control Manager of Bajaj Finance Company, has said in the complaint lodged at Karelibagh police station that our company gives different types of loans to customers and if customers buy electronic equipment from different showrooms, they finance them and collect installments. . During the investigation of the returned installments of some customers, shocking information came to light that despite having the original Aadhaar card, the shocking incident of buying things like AC, TV, fridge by making Aadhaar card at a different address has come to the fore. Due to which, after investigating the matter, it was found that on the basis of fake Aadhaar card, the borrower has complained to the police for doing this act with the intention of cheating.

Nayan Nileshbhai Rawal (Resident-Kalumiya ka Bhatta, near Parasuram ka Bhatta, Sayajiganj) and Aftab Ahmed Shaikh, Mohd. Action has been initiated by registering a case against Arif Miya Chauhan and Allarakha Noor Mohammad (all residents-Bawa Manpura, Panigate).