Vadodara: Four arrested for not installing CCTV in hotel, restaurant

Police checked hotels, restaurants and other places in Sayajiganj area of ​​Vadodara city and arrested four traders who violated the notification for not installing CCTV cameras inside and outside the shop.

There have been cases of anti-social activities like drug consumption in places like coffee shops, hotels, cafes, restaurants. As a result, incidents of death, rape and blackmailing of young men and women are taking place. After which the Sayajiganj police team patrolled the border area. Police arrested Israel Azimuddin Shaikh, operator of Lajawab Tawa Fry at Greenfield Apartments, Sahdab Ibrarkhan, operator of Bismillah Hotel near Muradsani Dargah, Rabbani Ali Rehmat Ali Syed, operator of New Ghazi Hotel near Murad Sahid Dargah and Rajasthani Breakfast and Tiffin Center at Darshanam Trade Center. Director Vijay Balchand Gupta has been taken into custody for not installing CCTV cameras.