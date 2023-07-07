Vadodara: Gang of two immigrant brothers who snatched women’s chain busted

Police have busted a gang that targeted women and robbed them of their chains in Vadodara. Police have solved seven incidents of chain snatching by arresting four people including two brothers, the mastermind of the gang.

Siddharth alias Babu of Waghodia Road area used to roam around on bike with different accomplices and was robbing women riding scooters. On getting information about this from the informer, the police kept watch and caught Siddharth alias Babu and his associate Mohammad Sabir near Vaikunth Society. And in other areas of the city, seven women were chain snatched. Police have seized five chains and two motorcycles.

The police arrested Siddharth alias Babu Anil Bhai Gupta and his brother Lal Kumar alias Vikas Gupta (both residents of Vaikunth Sector-1, Waghodia Road), Mohd. Sabir alias Jacqueline Zakir Hussain Panagar (Saraswati Complex) and Sagar Maheshbhai. Parmar (Waghodia Road in Makam, Sonpur Guda) is being arrested and interrogated.