Vadodara: Government power company Jetco and Engineers Association face to face

Associations of power companies of Gujarat government GBA (GEB Engineers Association) and power company JETCO (Gujarat Energy and Transmission Company) have come to the fore. Agitation has been started by GBIA from Friday demanding cancellation of wrong promotion of 6 engineers in JETCO and creation of new posts for new sub-stations. In which, after the Work to Rule movement from June 23 to 26, it has been announced to go to Mass CL on June 27.

GBA spokesperson and leader Nirav Barot said that another organization of power companies, All Gujarat Vidyut Karmachari Sangathan has also supported it and on June 27, about 8000 employees and engineers are going to do mass CL. So far 5000 workers and engineers have applied for Mass CL. However, he says that the work of restoring power supply will continue by the staff and officials in cyclone-affected Kutch, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Dwarka. The staff and engineers in this area will continue to work even after the installation of mass CL. The management has called a meeting on June 26 to discuss our demands.

On the other hand, the management staff and officers of JETCO have issued a circular declaring the Mass CL as illegal. According to officials, the decision to go on leave together is eligible for salary deduction as per the principle of no work pay. Therefore, every department is advised not to grant CLs on a large scale and if any CLs are sanctioned, they should be canceled immediately.