Vadodara: Huts built over years were demolished at Akota Mali crematorium

Five illegal shanties adjacent to the wall of the cremation ground of Mali Samaj in the western area of ​​Vadodara city were demolished by the encroachment branch of the municipality early in the morning.

According to the information given by the Municipal Corporation sources, some families are living in about five illegal huts built with the support of the wall adjacent to the cremation ground of Akota Mali society in the western part of the city. On coming to the TP road line, notice was given earlier by the municipality to the hut holders. In which illegal encroachment was asked to break itself. Otherwise, after the expiry of the period, the encroachment branch of the municipality will demolish them under the auspices of the town planning branch of the municipality. These kutcha huts were demolished by the employees of the pressure branch of the municipality on Wednesday morning after the due date.