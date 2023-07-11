Vadodara: Mother attempts suicide after killing two daughters in Karelibagh

In Vadodara, the real mother first poisoned two daughters, then strangulated them to death, then attempted suicide. The special thing is that the neighbor woman screamed after seeing this. In such a situation, people took the woman to the hospital for treatment, where she is under treatment.

Recently, Tykta, a resident of Akshata Society in Karelibagh, Vadodara, committed a heinous act due to financial constraints, first killed her two young daughters and later tried to commit suicide by hanging herself. However, on seeing and shouting by the neighbour, people gathered. The mother, after being saved from committing suicide, was admitted to SSG Hospital for treatment, where she is kept under intensive observation.

A woman named Daksha Chauhan, who was living on rent for about 15 days in Akshata Society in Karelibagh, Vadodara, was married in Morbi, had two daughters, divorced due to estrangement between husband and wife, after which Daksha left her two daughters. She came to live with her father in Tulsi Wadi, Vadodara. Father passed away last year. After this, after a rift with Daksha’s brother Rahul and his wife, Daksha started living separately with her daughters and was living in a rented house in Karelibagh’s Akshata Society for the last 15 days.

neighbor saved mother

Daksha ben Chauhan first poisoned the food of both the daughters, but when there was no effect, he strangled them to death, then tried to commit suicide by hanging himself from the fan, meanwhile a sister living upstairs saw this scene. Liya and the people around came running and Daksha Ben was saved and admitted to SSG hospital for treatment. Where treatment is going on under the supervision of doctors.

The elder daughter told her friend that the taste of the food was different.

Elder daughter Honey called her friend Rakesh and said that the taste of the food seemed different. My mother seemed to have done something but Honey’s friend explained to her that no parent would do that. Rakesh said, I called yesterday, your mother said, Honey is not there, she has gone to her maternal uncle’s house.

Elder daughter wanted to become air hostess

His friend Rakesh told that 19-year-old elder daughter Honey Chauhan was studying in TY B.Com and wanted to become an air hostess. Dakshaben’s sister Neelam Ben, who came from Ahmedabad to inquire about the incident, told that when we talked, we were told to arrange for the fees of the daughter and get her admission in Gujarat University.

called at 3 am

Sister Neelam, who reached from Ahmedabad, told that Daksha’s call came at around 3 o’clock in the night. But there was a missed call, I called from the front, she said she was setting up the time. I told him that it was three o’clock in the night and told him to go to sleep. Sources said that Daksha Ben had also gone to meet her brother yesterday.

Police found suicide note written in two papers

Karelibagh PI Chetan Jadav told that a four-page suicide note written in two papers has been found. It seems that this step has been taken due to the financial constraints of not being able to pay the daughter’s fee of Rs 22,000 and house rent. Other things written in the suicide note are being investigated.

All aspects are being investigated: DCP Zone 4

Zone 4 DCP Panna Momaya after inspecting the spot told the media that all aspects are being probed with the help of FSL. A case of murder will be registered against the mother.