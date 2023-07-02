Vadodara: No appointment of migrant teachers even after the start of new academic year

It has been almost a month since the new academic year started, but the education of thousands of students is getting spoiled due to the government not yet issuing circular for the appointment of migrant teachers in aided schools.

Aided schools are falling prey to the neglect of the government and the indifference in the appointment of migrant teachers is another proof of the neglectful attitude of the government. Aided schools in Vadodara require around 250 traveling teachers for various subjects. Usually temporary teachers are appointed to fill the vacant posts of permanent teachers in schools. Such teachers are paid per lecture. The government has fixed the per lecture remuneration at Rs 175 in the secondary section and Rs 200 in the higher secondary section. This year the government can appoint the candidates who pass the TET exam on the vacant posts of teachers.

Sources say that even if the recruitment process is started immediately, it may take 6 months. In such a situation, without migrant teachers, the education of students in aided schools is being seriously affected. In June last year, the government had approved the appointment of migrant teachers. Meanwhile, some principals of Vadodara have also given a presentation in this regard at the DEO office. However, till the approval of the government, the DEO office also cannot give green signal to the appointment of migrant teachers.