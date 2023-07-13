Vadodara: Old man dies after being hit by Bharuch MEMU train

The Railway Police is probing whether a 60-year-old man, who had given up on life for some reason, committed suicide by coming in front of the Bharuch MEMU train or whether he died due to collision with the train. The body of the deceased is badly mutilated. The Railway Police has kept the dead body in the cold storage.

According to Railway Police, a 60-year-old man who was seriously injured after being hit by Bharuch MEMU train between Up and Down line last evening, died on the spot. As soon as the information about the accident was received, the Railway Police reached the spot and took legal action. The 60-year-old man is wearing black pants and a cream-coloured shirt. The badly mutilated body has been kept by the police in the cold room of the government hospital. Along with this, the relatives of the deceased have been asked to contact the Railway Police for more information. In this case, the Railway Police is probing whether the old man committed suicide or died due to an accident.