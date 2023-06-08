Vadodara: On-the-spot testing of 75 samples from 14 shops in the night market by Food Safety on Wheels

On the occasion of World Food Safety Day, a team from Food Branch of Vadodara Corporation conducted awareness camps as well as surprise checking of food items in various areas and on the spot testing through Food Safety on Wheels. Apart from this, on the basis of instructions received from Gandhinagar, raids were also conducted in various areas and samples were taken.

An awareness camp was organized on the occasion of World Food Safety Day at Sayajibagh and Ratri Bazar by the team of Food Safety Officers of Food Branch of Vadodara Municipal Corporation. In which about 150 people took benefit. Also by Food Safety on Wheels Butter, Coconut Chutney, Oil, Green Chutney, Red Chutney, Sambhar, Red Garlic Chutney, Paneer, Mixed Fruit Jam, Seasoning Sauce, Tandoori Sauce, Paneer Mayonnaise, Chocolate, Milkbar, Chaat Masala, Oranges A total of 100 samples of food items like sugarcane juice, curd etc. were tested on the spot.

75 samples from 14 shops of the night market were tested on the spot. All the samples are being told as genuine. Samples of Ghee, Mavo, Paneer etc. from Dandiya Bazar, Hathipol, Lakdi Pol etc. area of ​​Vadodara city and different oil samples from Hathikhana area and chili-spices, turmeric, chili from Ajwa Road, Waghodia Road area of ​​Vadodara city. Total 45 samples of Garam Masala, Cumin etc. were taken. Samples have been sent to Public Health Laboratory Fateganj for examination.