In Vadodara, the Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors Atmanirbhar Nidhi Yojana has been started so that urban feriyambhai can start their business. In which the process of survey has been started to identify 13 thousand 614 urban street vendors of the city and give them business loans. After receiving the application of these urban ferries, it will be submitted to the online PM Swanidhi portal and sent to the bank. There are 31,900 street vendors in Vadodara. Out of which, so far 18,366 have been given loans under this scheme to start their own employment-business at seven percent interest without any collateral for one year.

After repaying the loan of the first phase, 20000 will be given in the second phase and after repaying it, a loan of 50,000 will be given in the third phase. Till November last year, 17,746 had been given loans of Rs 10,000. 20000 was given to 2961 and 50000 to 36 people. Under this scheme provided by the central government with the objective of making the urban feriyabhai financially capable, a target has been given to benefit 31980 beneficiaries ferrying within the limits of Vadodara municipality.

An intensive campaign has been launched to cover the remaining 13614 beneficiaries. Interested Urban Feriyabhai may fill the above loan assistance application form at UCD Project Branch Office, S.S.G. Vadodara Municipal Corporation has informed to contact Salatwara Vadodara in front of Vadodara and those whose loan forms have already been filled, to contact the respective bank branches.