Vadodara: Swami Foundation empowering widows and destitute women

To help women who have lost their husbands or are struggling financially during the Corona epidemic, the Swami Foundation of the city has trained women in sewing. Since 2016 till now the organization has given training to 2200 women.

Swami Foundation director Swami said, for the last seven years in Gorwa BIDC, Swami Foundation is imparting tailoring training to empower women. In which housewives aged 16 to 55 are mainly receiving training for three months.

A total of three batches are run by the institution, which run from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. In which about 25 to 30 sisters are trained together in a batch. By giving training by experienced teachers, the organization provides free of cost kits to be used in sewing work along with certificates. So that these women can continue earning.

The clothes prepared by the women in the institution are distributed free of cost to the children of government schools. So far, the organization has distributed among other schools including Primary School in Asoj, Veer Savarkar School in Gorwa, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Primary School in Karelibagh.

Vanita Satpati of Gorwa said, I learned tailoring from the institute in the year 2016. Now I have become financially strong by stitching clothes from home and have also bought Mangalsutra by saving money from my earnings.

Jignasha Patel of Subhanpura said, after the death of her husband from Corona, I am working as a teacher in a school. That’s why apart from the duty of a teacher, I am also taking training in tailoring from the institute. So that I can become financially capable.