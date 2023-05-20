Vadodara: Two youths of Sayajiganj caught betting on IPL match

Vadodara Police has registered another case of cricket authority playing online betting on IPL matches. Sayajiganj police raided a house near Bhimnath temple in Sayajiganj on information about betting on IPL matches.

This time, after watching the match between Rajasthan Royals and King XI Punjab team on TV, the police came to know that two youths were betting on mobile phones, then the police took both of them into custody and seized the mobile TV and Rs 1150 in cash.

Police have registered a case against Jignesh Pravinbhai Parmar and Viraj Mahipatsinh Raulji (both residents of Bhimnath Temple, Sayajiganj). Along with this, it is investigating the matter with whom they used to bet.