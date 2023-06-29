Vadodara: Vadodara’s daughter hoisted the tricolor on Mount Everest, aims to climb these peaks in future

There is no substitute for hard work and it takes a lot of effort to achieve goals in life. Nisha Kumari from Vadodara is one such shining example who reached the top of Mount Everest through sheer determination and hard work. 29-year-old Nisha has become the first woman from Vadodara to climb Everest. It took Nisha about 45 days to climb Everest.

Hailing from an Air Force family, Nisha Kumari was in the first batch of 8K expeditions from the Everest Spring 2023 team and successfully scaled Mount Everest (8848.86 m) on 17 May 2023. He was accompanied by other Indians and people from countries like America, China, France, Mongolia. Nisha had been preparing for the intense training, cycling and running expedition in the snow-capped Himalayas for the past 3 years. Nisha told that while climbing the mountain one has to lift 15 to 20 kg. The cost of climbing the mountain once is around 30 to 40 lakh rupees.

Expressing her experience, Nisha Kumari said, “I reached the top of Mount Everest, the view there was beautiful and unimaginable. The feeling was beyond imagination. I first unfurled the national flag. Then I took a picture with the national flag.” And saluted the flag.In the coming time, Nisha aims to conquer seven peaks.

This is a great feat achieved by Nisha as she is the first mountaineer from Vadodara to climb Mount Everest. Nisha has achieved this feat while facing severe challenges during and after the summit.