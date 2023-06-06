Vadodara: Wife who survived husband’s murderous attack on highway hid at petrol pump

The husband living in Bharuch attacked his wife with a knife after quarreling over dowry in a moving car on the highway in Varana, Vadodara, but after escaping she got out of the car, the husband attacked her again and tried to kill her by strangulation Did.

Anita, who lives in Nashik, Maharashtra, was married three months ago to Deepak Mohan Patel, who lives in Saubhagya Residency, Bharuch. Anita has told in the complaint lodged at Varna police station that after a month of marriage, you did not bring anything in dowry, saying that the husband had taken money from brother Prakash Kachara Sadgir, who lives in Nashik, and gave it to her husband when asked to bring 25 thousand. Later, ten days later, the husband said that there is a program at your relative’s place in Vadodara on June 2, if your brother will also come there, then this time get 50 thousand rupees from him. This time I said that I have brought money from my maternal home once and will not bring it the second time. On hearing this, the husband threatened us and said that if we do not ask for the money, he will beat you a lot.

Last June 2, my aunt’s daughter had come to Vadodara for the Vastu Pujan of the new house at Kanchan Awade’s place. Later, after the Vastu was completed, my husband came to Vadodara in a car to pick me up. On the night of 4th, when my husband and I were going from Vadodara to Bharuch in a car, on the highway itself, when the husband asked whether you had brought the money, I got angry when I said no and said that now you will have to be killed. , saying this started hitting. When I was about to call the police, he snatched my mobile. Later, after stopping the car, my husband tried to kill me with a knife, so I opened the car door and came out. After this, the husband also came out, kicked her down and tried to kill her by strangling her with both hands. I somehow managed to escape from my husband and reached a nearby petrol pump where a brother hid me behind a tyre. After this, the husband left with the car after stopping for a while. Later I called my brother and took his help.