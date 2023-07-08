Vadodara: Workers buried under the soil of the newly constructed building in Race Course, one died

Some workers have been buried under a mudslide in a newly constructed building in Race Course area of ​​Vadodara. As soon as the information was received, the fire brigade teams reached the spot and got involved in the rescue work. In this accident, a laborer named Ramesh Parmar Bhil, a resident of Dadod-Limdi, has died.

According to the information received, some workers were buried due to mudslide during the digging of the foundation at around 11 am at the under-construction construction site on the road leading from Race Course to Natubhai Circle. After the incident, the Vadodara Fire Brigade started a precautionary operation to clear the soil and rescue the trapped labourers. The fire brigade pulled out three workers, while a search operation was launched after receiving information that one worker was trapped. Due to the said incident, a crowd of people had gathered, due to which the traffic was also jammed. Later, the police team came and got the traffic smooth.