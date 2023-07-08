Vadodara: Workers buried under the soil of the newly constructed building in Race Course, one died

Some workers have been buried under a mudslide in a newly constructed building in Race Course area of Vadodara. As soon as the information was received, the fire brigade teams reached the spot and got involved in the rescue work. In this accident, a laborer named Ramesh Parmar Bhil, a resident of Dadod-Limdi, has died.
According to the information received, some workers were buried due to mudslide during the digging of the foundation at around 11 am at the under-construction construction site on the road leading from Race Course to Natubhai Circle. After the incident, the Vadodara Fire Brigade started a precautionary operation to clear the soil and rescue the trapped labourers. The fire brigade pulled out three workers, while a search operation was launched after receiving information that one worker was trapped. Due to the said incident, a crowd of people had gathered, due to which the traffic was also jammed. Later, the police team came and got the traffic smooth.
