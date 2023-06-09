Vadodara: World Yoga Day will be celebrated at 75 Amrit Sarovar in the district

India’s contribution to healthy living in the form of yoga is celebrated internationally on 21st June as World Yoga Day. This year is the ninth edition of the festival. Various arrangements have been made to celebrate the 9th Vishwa Yoga in Vadodara city and district. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, yoga practice will be done by yoga seekers at about 75 scenic spots of the state. In which three places of Vadodara have also been included. Special functions will be held at Manjalpur Sports Complex, MS University and Vemali.

District Collector informed that World Yoga Day will also be celebrated at 75 Amrit Sarovar built in Vadodara district. Public awareness programs regarding yoga will be organized in all the villages of Vadodara district from June 15 to 20. Apart from this, on the occasion of World Yoga Day, yoga exercises will be organized in village, taluka and district panchayats, municipalities, metropolitan municipalities and educational institutions, jails, police stations, voluntary service organizations, yoga activity organizations, industrial units.