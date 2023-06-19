Vadodara: Yoga camp organized for the officers and employees of the corporation

As a part of the upcoming World Yoga Day celebrations on June 21, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation has organized a yoga session for the officers and employees of the Municipal Corporation at the ground adjacent to the Sayaji Bagh Camp office at 7 am on Monday to create public awareness about Yoga. A yoga camp was organized. In which Municipal Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, High Officer and about 250 office bearers of class one and two and the chairman of the Standing Committee were also present. Yoga was done for about an hour.

On the occasion of “International Day of Yoga”, employees and patients of Urban Primary Health Centers and Urban Community Health Centers of the municipality were informed about the importance of yoga under the program “Har Ghar-Aangan Yoga”. The children of Municipal Primary Education Committee, owned by the corporation, also took out a yoga rally on Saturday to make people aware about yoga.