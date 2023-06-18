Vadodara: “Yoga Rally” was organized on the awareness of Yoga Day in the schools of Municipal Primary Education Committee.

On Saturday, Prabhat Pheri was organized by more than 35000 children of 121 schools run by the Municipal Primary Education Committee and more than 1200 employees of the Education Committee for the promotion of World Yoga Day on 21st June. In the Prabhat Pheri, with the intention of bringing the importance of yoga to the attention of the society and to create public awareness about yoga, children shouted slogans with banners written on them.

The office bearers of the City Primary Education Committee inspired the teachers and the school family for the promotion of Yoga Day. Along with this, various competitions were organized in the schools run by the Municipal Primary Education Committee. In which various asanas, pranayama and poetry, essay competition, painting competition, elocution competition were organized for the students to learn yoga, pranayam and asanas.