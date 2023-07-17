Vadodara: Youth of Vadodara who went on Amarnath Yatra died

Another Gujarati has died on the Amarnath Yatra. A case of death of a youth from Fatehpura in Vadodara during the Amarnath Yatra has come to the fore. According to the information received, the preliminary estimate is being given that 33-year-old Ganesh Kadam, living in Pitambar Palia of Fatehpura, Vadodara, died due to a heart attack. But the exact cause of death will be known only after the PM. Ganesh Kadam spoke to his family and friends via video call at around 2.30 pm.

If sources are to be believed, Ganesh Kadam of Vadodara was informed about his ill health during the registration process in Pahalgam in the evening. Ganesh Kadam A group of 10 friends from Vadodara went on Amarnath Yatra. During this time this incident happened. Efforts are being made to bring Ganesh Kadam’s mortal remains to Vadodara. Efforts are being made by the local corporator Hemisha Thakkar to bring Ganesh Kadam’s mortal remains to Vadodara after the PM by contacting the J&K BJP leaders with the help of city BJP office bearers and leaders.