Vaibhavi Upadhyay: Vaibhavi was the mistress of so many crores, after death the last Instagram post of the actress is going viral

There is no assurance of life. No one knows when and how she will leave whom. After Aditya Singh Rajput, TV industry’s famous actress Vaibhavi Upadhyay passed away. In fact, the actress was roaming in Himachal Pradesh with her fiance Suresh Gandhi for some time. Both were going to visit Tirthan Valley of Banjar on 23rd May. At the same time, at Sidhwa near Banjar, his vehicle suddenly lost control and the vehicle fell into a deep gorge about 50 feet below the road. The actress died instantly, while her fiancé was taken to the hospital, where he was treated. He has got minor injuries.

Vaibhavi Upadhyay has worked in many serials

Vaibhavi was a well-known face in the Gujarati theater circuit, most popular for her role as Jasmine in the Hindi show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Vaibhavi Upadhyay loves hills and her last video on Instagram is from Himachal Pradesh. Vaibhavi was not just famous for her role in Sarabhai. Vaibhavi Upadhyay has worked in many television shows like Kya Kusoor Hai Amala Ka?, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and web series like Please Find Attached, Zero KMS.

Deepika Padukone appeared in this film

Vaibhavi Upadhyay was seen in several Bollywood movies like Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone, City Lights starring Rajkumar Rao and Timri. According to the latest in Bollywood report, Vaibhavi’s net worth was $1 million. The actress recently got engaged to Suresh Gandhi and both were about to get married soon. Producer JD Majethia, who worked with the actress in the show ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Take 2’, broke the sad news. In a tweet, he told the incident in North India. “Life is very unpredictable. A very good actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay, popularly known as ‘Jasmin’ of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the north. The family met her yesterday morning. Will bring Mumbai around 11 am.

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.jsNitesh Pandey Dies: Anupama fame actor Nitesh Pandey passed away, has appeared in this film with Shah Rukh Khan Upadhyay net worth