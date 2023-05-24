Vaibhavi Upadhyay was not wearing seat belt, suddenly the truck hit her and then ... know how this painful accident happened

Famous actress Vaibhavi Upadhyay of TV and film industry has passed away. The actress was roaming in the mountains with her fiance Jai Gandhi. Then the couple’s car fell into a 50 feet ditch due to a truck collision and the actress died instantly, while her fiance was taken to the hospital, where she was treated. He has got minor injuries. Now producer JD Majethia has shared that Vaibhavi was not wearing seat belt at the time of the accident and also told what happened at that moment.

JD Majethia told how the accident happened

JD Majethia told in a conversation with Viral Bhayani, ‘Vaibhavi Upadhyay was in Himachal with her fiancé. Both were to get married in December. His car was on a curve and the road was very narrow. He stopped to let a truck pass. As the truck was passing by them, it hit the car and it fell into the valley. When this accident happened, Vaibhavi was not even wearing a seat belt. Majithia said that the accident took place on Monday, 22 May. He also said that he died due to head injury, internal bleeding or shock.

Akanksha Rawat also said this on Vaibhavi’s death

Vaibhavi’s friend, actress Akanksha Rawat shared with The Times of India that Vaibhavi’s brother Ankit informed her about the details of the accident. He said, ‘There are reports that they were over speeding and the car lost control, but this is not true. While taking a turn, a truck hit her from the side and the car skidded into a valley.” Vaibhavi has worked with Majethia in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Apart from this, Vaibhavi has also appeared in Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak, Rajkummar Rao and Timri-starrer City Lights. He was seen in several Bollywood movies like Kya Kusoor Hai Amala Ka?, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and web series like Please Find Attached, Zero KMS.

Vaibhavi Upadhyay: Vaibhavi was the mistress of so many crores, the actress's last Instagram post after death is going viral