Vaibhavi Upadhyaya Death Update: Kullu SP said- Vaibhavi tried to get out of the car, but the head injury...

TV industry’s famous actress Vaibhavi Upadhyay died a painful death. The actress was roaming in the mountains with her fiance Jai Gandhi. Then, due to the collision of the truck, the vehicle fell into a 50 feet ditch and the actress died instantly, while her fiancé was taken to the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Now SP Kullu has given the latest update on the death of Vaibhavi Upadhyay. He said, the actress tried to get out of the car through the window, but it could not happen. He suffered a head injury, which proved fatal.

SP Kullu gave update in Vaibhavi Upadhyay case

SP Kullu Sakshi Verma told news agency PTI, “Vaibhavi tried to get out of the vehicle through the window but suffered a head injury, which proved fatal. She was rushed to Banjar civil hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.” done.” He said, “Vaibhavi Upadhyay died on Monday after falling into a gorge near Sidhavan in Banjar area of ​​Kullu. The accident occurred when the driver of the car was negotiating a steep turn”.

Vaibhavi’s fiance sustained minor injuries.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai producer JD Majethia told ETimes in the past that “Fortunately, the fiancee sustained only minor injuries on his hands, but Vaibhavi passed away in a jiffy. Vaibhavi, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered head injuries.” Suffered serious injuries and cardiac arrest.” After the postmortem, Vaibhavi’s body was handed over to her brother Ankit. Police said, ‘A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered and the matter is being investigated.’

Vaibhavi Upadhyay: Vaibhavi was the mistress of so many crores, after death the last Instagram post of the actress is going viral

Have worked in these films

Vaibhavi was best known for her character Jasmine in the popular drama Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Vaibhavi was seen in several Bollywood movies like Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone, City Lights starring Rajkumar Rao and Timri. According to the latest in Bollywood report, Vaibhavi’s net worth was $1 million. The actress recently got engaged to Suresh Gandhi and both were about to get married soon. Producer JD Majethia, who worked with the actress in the show ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Take 2’, broke the sad news.