Vande Bharat: Bihar-Jharkhand is still waiting, Bengal got the gift of another Vande Bharat train

People of Bihar and Jharkhand still Vande Bharat Express Waiting for the train. Whereas, West Bengal has got the gift of third Vande Bharat. Yes, West Bengal ruled by Mamta Banerjee is going to get the third Vande Bharat train. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself will flag off this train. The 17th Vande Bharat Express train which PM Modi will flag off on 29 May 2023 (Monday), will be the first Vande Bharat train of Northeast India. That is, this train will connect the northeastern states with West Bengal. This train will run from New Jalpaiguri station in Bengal to Guwahati station in Assam.

PM to flag off Vande Bharat through video conferencing at 12 noon

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), it has been said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi On May 29 at 12 noon, Assam’s first Vande Bharat Express train will be flagged off through video conferencing. The PMO said that the state-of-the-art Vande Bharat Express will provide a means to travel with speed and comfort to the people of the region and will also give a boost to tourism in the region.

Vande Bharat train will run from Guwahati to New Jalpaiguri

This Vande Bharat Express train connecting Assam’s Guwahati to Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri will help in saving almost an hour in travel time as compared to the fastest train currently running between the two states. Vande Bharat will cover the journey in 5 hours 30 minutes, while the current fastest train takes 6 hours 30 minutes to cover the same journey.

PM @narendramodi to flag off Assam’s first Vande Bharat Express from Assam on 29th MayVande Bharat will cover the journey from Guwahati to New Jalpaiguri in 5 hrs 30 mins, while current fastest train takes 6 hrs 30 mins to cover the same journeyRead More:…

— PIB India (@PIB_India) May 28, 2023



182 km long new electric section will be dedicated to the nation

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the newly electrified sections of the 182 kilometer long route. This will help in providing pollution free transport along with reducing the travel time. The PMO said it would also open doors for electric trains to enter Meghalaya. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the newly constructed DEMU/MEMU shed at Lumding in Assam.

Indian Railways News: Odisha may get gift of second Vande Bharat Express, train will run from Puri to Rourkela

2-2 Vande Bharat Express trains will run from Howrah and New Jalpaiguri

It is noteworthy that West Bengal has so far received the gift of two Vande Bharat Express trains. The first Vande Bharat Express train ran from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri. The second train ran from Kolkata (Howrah) in Bengal to Puri station in Odisha and now the third train is going to run from Guwahati in Assam to New Jalpaiguri in Bengal. That is, two cities of Bengal have got the gift of 2-2 Vande Bharat trains till now.

Vande Bharat Express will soon run from Tata to Howrah, there is a demand to run trains to Patna and Bhubaneswar