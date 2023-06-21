Vande Bharat Express also became yoga on International Yoga Day, passengers did yoga in moving train

Bhopal, 21 June (Hindustan Times). The ninth International Yoga Day was celebrated with enthusiasm in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. During this, most of the cities of the state were seen as yogic. On this occasion, the Vande Bharat train running between Rani Kamlapati station of capital Bhopal and Hazrat Nizamuddin also became functional. Here for the first time the unique yoga journey started in the train. Passengers practiced yoga in a moving train.

Vande Bharat Express left at 5:40 am with the first ray of sun from Bhopal’s Rani Kamalapati station on Wednesday morning. With the sunrise at 5:42 as soon as the train departed, the passengers of Vande Bharat Express saluted the Sun God with Shikhar Asan.

With the first rays of the sun in the train, the passengers performed the Shikhar Asana. This unique yoga was made available to the passengers on the initiative of International Yoga Guru Krishna Mishra. During this time, the enthusiasm of the passengers of Vande Bharat towards yoga was building up.

On this occasion, Yoga Guru Krishna Mishra told that the theme of Yoga this year is Vasudev Kutumbakam, which only Yoga can make meaningful. Yoga is concerned only with your body breath, which is common to all. The spinal cord remains straight from Shikhar Asana, fatigue goes away. Remembering everyone’s parents through Cervical Operation, Sitting Surya Namaskar, Pitra Pranayama, gave gratitude through yoga. There is more movement of the shoulder and neck even while sitting.

During this, the yoga guru made the passengers undergo cervical surgery, shoulder surgery. While doing Pashimottanasana, Chakrasana etc., also tell their benefits. He told that by easy pranayama meditation we can reach the driver of breath from breath, which is called samadhi state. Pranay, Vijay Kelkar, Surendra Mishra from Bhopal and Manav Kalra, Nidhi Kalra from Agra joined Yoga Guru Krishna on the Yoga Yatra.