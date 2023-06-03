Vande Bharat Express: Big news about Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, PM Modi will not flag off today

Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express: A big news is coming out regarding Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express. It is being told that in view of the train accident in Odisha, the function of flagging off the Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express at Madgaon station has been cancelled. In this regard, information has been given by the officials of Konkan Railway.

Let us tell you that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was about to flag off the Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express through video conference on Saturday morning, while Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav was supposed to reach Madgaon station for the ceremony. Railway officials said that the ceremony has been cancelled. Just a while back, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has reviewed the situation of the train accident in Balasore.

#BalasoreTrainAccident , As per the information received till now, there are 238 casualties. Around 650 injured passengers have been taken to the hospitals of Gopalpur, Khantapara, Balasore, Bhadrak and Soro: South Eastern Railway pic.twitter.com/L1FClXmEuE

— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023



238 killed so far

South Eastern Railway told about the accident that according to the information received so far, 238 people have died while about 650 injured passengers have been admitted to hospitals in Gopalpur, Khantapara, Balasore, Bhadrak and Soro. Here Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said that 7 teams of NDRF, 5 teams of ODRAF and 24 teams of fire department along with the local police are engaged in relief and rescue work on the spot. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reached the accident site on Saturday morning. During this, he took stock of the situation by talking to the officials present on the spot and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav.

PM Modi was about to flag off Vande Bharat

Earlier on Friday, it was told by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Goa’s first Vande Bharat Express from Madgaon railway station through video conference at 10:30 am on June 3. Realizing the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Make in India’ and Atmanirbhar Bharat, the state-of-the-art Vande Bharat Express train will provide speedy and comfortable travel to the people of the region and will facilitate the Mumbai-Goa route, the statement said. There will also be an improvement in communication between

Vande Bharat Mumbai to Goa: Now it is easy to travel to Goa, Vande Bharat Express train will run on this route from tomorrow

It is noteworthy that Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has said a few days ago that by June 15, 2023, every state of the country will get Vande Bharat train. For this work is going on fast.