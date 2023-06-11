Vande Bharat Express coming to Jharkhand for the first time, Railway released time table and route, passengers will not be able to board

Patna Ranchi Vande Bharat Express Train|The wait of the people of Jharkhand waiting for Vande Bharat is over. Indian Railways to both Bihar and Jharkhand Vande Bharat Express Train Has given the gift of. This train will run between Patna to Ranchi. Before the operation of this state-of-the-art indigenous train, its trial run is going to happen. Under the trial run, on June 12 (Monday), this train will run from Patna and reach Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand.

Vande will reach Ranchi from Patna in 6 hours 5 minutes in India

This train in just 6 hours 05 minutes Patna to Ranchi Will reach The train will take the same amount of time to go from Ranchi to Patna. This information has been given by East Central Railway. Chief Public Relations Officer of East Central Railway, Virendra Kumar has told that the trial run of Patna-Ranchi Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express will be held on Monday.

Vande Bharat train will open from Patna at 6:55 am

He told that this train will start from Patna Junction at 6.55 am and will reach Ranchi at 1 am. The first stoppage of this train to open from Patna will be in Gaya. The train will reach here at 8.20 am. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, this train will run from Patna to Ranchi and from Ranchi to Patna via Gaya, Barkakana.

Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat train time table

Vande Bharat train will open from Patna Junction at 6:55 am

Vande Bharat train will reach Gaya station at 8:20

This train will reach Ranchi station at 1:00 pm

Vande Bharat will leave from Ranchi to Patna in 2:20

The train will reach Gaya station at 7:00 pm

This train will start from Gaya at 7:10

Vande Bharat train will reach Patna Junction at 8:25

This is the route of Patna Ranchi Vande Bharat train

The train running from Patna will run via Jehanabad, Gaya, Barkakana, Koderma, Hazaribagh Town and Mesra.

In return, starting from Ranchi, this train will reach Patna via Mesra, Hazaribagh Town, Koderma, Barkakana, Gaya and Jehanabad.

Railway’s appeal to the common people

East Central Railway has appealed to the common people to stay away from the railway track. Keep your cattle away as well, because Vande Bharat Express will run at full speed. That’s why people keep proper distance from the track.

Passengers not allowed to board in trial run

This is the trial run of Vande Bharat. It will be tested on many scales. That’s why common people will not be allowed to board this train proposed between Patna and Ranchi. After the trial of the train is successful, the date of its operation will be decided. It is being said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself will flag off the Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express train.