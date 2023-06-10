Vande Bharat Express: Date fixed for trial run of Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express, know timing and date

Vande Bharat Express: There is good news for the passengers traveling by Vande Bharat Express train from Patna to Ranchi. The date of trial of the train has been announced. The trial of this train will be done on June 12. This train will start from Patna Junction at 6:55 am and reach Ranchi at 1 pm. It will be inaugurated after the completion of the trial. The date of inauguration will be announced soon. Along with this, the booking of seats will also start soon.

There will be stoppage at six stations

It will stop at six stations between Patna and Ranchi. Stoppages have been given at Jehanabad, Gaya, Koderma, Barkakana, Hazaribagh, Mesra. However, only stoppage time has been fixed at Gaya and Barkakana Junction. The stoppage time at the remaining four stations is to be decided.

Will open at 6.55 am from Patna Junction

According to the time table of the trial issued by the Railways, it will open from Patna Junction at 6.55 am and reach Gaya at 8.20 am. It will have a ten-minute halt at Gaya. Starting from Gaya at 8.30 am, this train will reach Barkakana at 11.30 am. This train will reach Ranchi at 1.30 pm. In order to come from Ranchi to Patna, this train will open from Ranchi at 2.20 pm. It will reach Patna at 8.25 pm.

Design is like bullet train

Vande Bharat Express is India’s fastest train, which has been completely developed in the country. Although some components have been imported from outside as well. Earlier this train was being called Train 18. But, later its name was changed to Vande Bharat Express. The design of Vande Bharat Express is like a bullet train. It has eight air conditioned coaches. Equipped with advanced features, this train is the first train in the country to run without a locomotive engine.

The train will leave from Patna Junction on June 12

Chief Public Relations Officer of East Central Railway, Virendra Kumar said that the trial date of Vande Bharat train has been fixed. On June 12, the train will leave from Patna Junction. After the trial is successful, it will be started for the passengers also.

