Vande Bharat Express: Good news! Vande Bharat Express will run on these five routes from June 27

Vande Bharat Express This is a good news for crores of countrymen waiting to travel. Just 10 days from today, on June 27, PM Modi will flag off five Vande Bharat Express simultaneously. These semi-high-speed trains manufactured by ICF as per the Make in India policy will connect various cities across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil five new Vande Bharat Express trains simultaneously on June 27 this year.

Vande Bharat will run on these routes

According to official sources of the Ministry of Railways, these trains will run on Goa-Mumbai, Patna-Ranchi, Bhopal-Indore, Bhopal-Jabalpur and Bengaluru-Hubli-Dharwad routes. With the introduction of these new trains, the total number of Vande Bharat trains running on the country’s rail network will be 23. The addition of these trains will provide more convenience to the residents of these cities, providing them a comfortable and modern mode of living. train journey.

Vande Bharat Made in India by ICF

Vande Bharat Express trains are known for state-of-the-art facilities including comfortable seating, advanced security features and superior passenger services. These trains are designed to operate at semi-high speed, ensure faster connectivity and reduce travel time between cities.

Rail passengers will get better option

The initiative of Indian Railways to introduce these five new Vande Bharat Express trains shows the commitment of the government to strengthen railway infrastructure and increase travel options for the citizens.

Contribution to the development of the country’s manufacturing sector

The introduction of these new Vande Bharat Express trains on additional routes is expected to boost tourism, trade and economic development in the areas they serve. It will also provide a significant boost to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, as these trains are manufactured domestically, contributing to the growth of the country’s manufacturing sector.

