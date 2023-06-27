Vande Bharat Express: Man dies after being hit by Vande Bharat Express in UP, accident near Tundla

Vande Bharat Express Train News: Vande Bharat Express train met with an accident on Tuesday in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh. One person died after coming under the grip of Vande Bharat Express train coming from Varanasi to Delhi.

The accident took place between Jalesar town and Pora village near Tundla in Firozabad. The police is engaged in the identification of the deceased. Full details of how the accident happened have not been received. The matter is being investigated.

According to the initial information, this matter is being told about trace passing. It is being said that the youth was crossing the railway track when the Vande Bharat Express train arrived. Due to this the young man got hit by the train and he died on the spot. Police has sent the dead body for postmortem.

Many accidents have happened in the past with the Vande Bharat Express train. Many times stray animals have come in front of the train and due to which the front part of the train has been damaged. Apart from this, cattle have also been killed several times after the train came in front. Meanwhile, the exercise of operating Vande Bharat Express train on many new routes in other parts of the country including UP is going on. In this episode, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off five Vande Bharat trains from Rani Kamlapati railway station in Bhopal.

Meanwhile, after the announcement of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in UP, preparations are on to run Vande Bharat Express between Saharanpur and Prayagraj. It is being told that Vande Bharat Express can be operated via Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow. Presently three trains Nauchandi Express, Subedarganj-Udhampur Superfast and Subedarganj-Udhampur Special are available from Prayagraj to Saharanpur.

The Udhampur bound train takes 10.5 hours to reach Saharanpur via Kanpur, while Nauchandi Express takes 17.20 hours via Lucknow to cover the said distance. It is being said that Vande Bharat Express can be run via Lucknow, because Vande Bharat is not running on Lucknow-Bareilly-Moradabad route.

