Vande Bharat Express narrowly escaped accident before Koderma while going from Ranchi to Patna, read full news

Koderma, Vikas Kumar: Patna-Ranchi on Monday June 12, 2023 Vande Bharat Express Train Trial run of Starting from Patna in the morning, the train reached Ranchi in the afternoon. While going from here to Patna, the incident of cattle coming on the railway track has come to the fore at four places before Koderma. A cow came on the railway track near Pipradih station. However, the train driver slowed down the speed of the train showing understanding, due to which a major accident was averted, however, there is information about cattle being cut from the train.

Vande Bharat ran over at four places, train had to be stopped

In order to go from Patna to Ranchi and from Ranchi to Patna, Vande Bharat Express train ran at four places. Cattle got hit by the train at all places. Because of this, the train had to be stopped at two places for five minutes each. According to railway officials, the run-hour occurred between Koderma to Hazaribagh, Kuragadha-Kathautia, between Mesra and Saki, near Hazaribagh home signal and near Pipradih home signal due to cattle coming on the track. Because of this, the train which reached Hazaribagh at 4:20 pm had to stop for five minutes and at Pipradih for five minutes from 5:24 am while returning.