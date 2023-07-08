Vande Bharat Express: Not white, now ‘Vande Bharat Express’ will be seen in this color combination?

famous Vande Bharat Express The color is subject to change soon. Vande Bharat can now be seen in orange and gray combination instead of white. The rakes to be launched in the coming months may sport an orange-grey look. Integral Coach Factory (ICF), where the rake is being manufactured, has tried out some color combinations and found that orange and gray combination can be a better option for the rake. Although the final decision is yet to be made

Trying out a variety of color combinations

Sources said that some color combinations were tried out and the focus has been on orange and brown. A coach has been painted to see what it would look like. He said, “The decision on the combination is yet to be taken. Both the sides could be painted orange while the doors would be painted gray or vice versa.

26 Vande Bharat trains are being run across the country

At present, 26 Vande Bharat trains are being run across the country. The new color pattern is likely to be used in future rakes after the approval of the Ministry of Railways. An official said, “There are different suggestions regarding the dress.” Steps are also being taken to standardize the dress as Vande Bharat trains are going to become the norm in future. Railway Minister or senior officials of the Ministry are likely to inspect the coaches at ICF

The problem of keeping white and blue clean

Railways did not tell the reason for changing the color of the train. White and blue colours, though pleasing, are considered difficult to maintain as they tend to get dusty. It is becoming difficult to keep the maintenance depot clean in Zonal Railways. Since the turnaround time for chair car rakes is short, it is not easy to wash 16-car and eight-car trains after every other trip.

Improvement is happening in the interior of Vande Bharat

The factory is making improvements to the coaches and its interiors as the production increases after taking feedback from the zonal railways where the trains are being operated. The seat design has been standardised, and the Railways have decided to paste IR (Indian Railways) instead of the zonal railway abbreviations on the exterior of the coaches. There are also plans to keep a cattle catcher at the front. Railways may soon start Vande Bharat train with eight coaches on Chennai-Vijayawada route.

