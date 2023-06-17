Vande Bharat Express: Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express will be trialled again, many shortcomings came to the fore

Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express: Many obstacles have come to the fore in the operation of Vande Bharat Express running between Patna to Ranchi. The train was trialled on June 12, in which the officials found several flaws. Due to this, the train will be trialled again on Sunday, 18th June. This train will leave from Patna Junction at seven in the morning. Its preparation has been completed. Loco pilots, guards and TTEs involved in the trial on June 12 will also participate in the trial this time and will operate the train.

Train operations may start on June 27

Till late Saturday night, efforts were made to remove the deficiencies that existed between Patna and Ranchi. Along with this, maintenance work was done in the coaching complex located in Rajendra Nagar, Patna. On behalf of the Railways, the date for starting the operation of the train has been fixed on June 27. If Sunday’s trial is successful, the inauguration will be done on the marked date.

Deficiencies were found during the trial on June 12

If sources are to be believed, the responsible officers have been severely reprimanded by the Railway Board for the deficiencies found during the trial on June 12. In this regard, the CPRO said that the deficiencies found in the first trial run have been removed. The information about the inauguration has not yet come from the Railway Board. Soon after the trial is successful, the train will be started for the passengers.

The journey from Patna to Ranchi will be easier

After the commencement of operation of Vande Bharat train, the journey from Patna to Ranchi will become easier. Although the date of operation of the train has not been decided yet, nor has the fare of the train been decided. Even after this, the enthusiasm of the people is at its peak. Now people are feeling that they will get a chance to travel by Vande Bharat train. This train will operate between Patna and Ranchi via Jehanabad, Gaya, Barkakana, Koderma, Hazaribagh Town and Mesra. Vande Bharat train will cover the distance from Patna to Ranchi in six hours.