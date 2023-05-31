Vande Bharat Express: Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express will start this month, waiting for rake to arrive

The people of Bihar are going to get a big gift from the Railways. According to sources, Vande Bharat Express running between Patna to Ranchi is going to start soon. According to the information, it can be inaugurated any day between June 10 and 20. This train will open from Patna and reach Hatia via Jehanabad and Gaya railway stations. With this, the people of Jehanabad and Gaya will also get a lot of facilities.

waiting for rack

Actually, the rake of Vande Bharat Express is to come in the coaching complex of Rajendra Nagar. According to the news, the racks will soon reach Patna. After this Vande Bharat Express will start from Patna within three-four days. Although preparations are already going on for Vande Bharat Express in Rajendra Nagar Coaching Complex. The work of installation of overhead wire on pit number 5 of the coaching complex has been completed. Now it is being connected to electricity. A train reaches the coaching yard from the station only after connecting with the overhead wire.

Vande Bharat Express will have 18 bogies

According to sources, Vande Bharat Express will be of 18 bogies and all of them will be AC. It is likely to run at a speed of 130 to 160 kmph. For this, apart from repairing the track, other preparations are also being done by the East Central Railway. On the other hand, training of different categories of employees to be posted in Vande Bharat train has been completed.

Vande Bharat will stop at five stations six days a week

According to the information received from the Railways, Vande Bharat Express will operate six days a week and after leaving Patna, it will stop at five stations including Gaya, Koderma, Hazaribagh Road. Apart from this, preparations are being made to run this train through Barkakana, so that the journey from Patna to Ranchi can be completed in less time.

