Vande Bharat Express reached Barkakana from Ranchi via Mesra, people welcomed with drums and chants

Mesra/Barkakana (Kabilash Baitha / Pankaj Soni): Jharkhand has got the gift of Vande Bharat Express train. PM Narendra Modi flagged it off from Ranchi to Patna. Vande Bharat Express was standing on platform number 1 of Ranchi railway station before its inauguration. PM Modi inaugurated online. With this, she left for Patna from Ranchi. Walked from Ranchi to Mesra and then reached Barkakana. People warmly welcomed him with drums and chants of Bharat Mata Ki Jai.

Vande Bharat Express reached Mesra from Ranchi

Vande Bharat train started from Ranchi and reached Mesra railway station. Governor, MP Sanjay Seth, Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu, Mahua Manjhi, Kanke MLA Samri Lal, former MLA Dr Jitu Charan Ram and others were present in the train. The Governor and other public representatives and officials came to Mesra by sitting in the train. The Governor and other representatives were welcomed by the Railway Division. After this Vande Bharat left from there.

Barkakana railway station reached at 12.30

Vande Bharat Express reached Barkakana station at 12.30 pm via Ranchi via Mesra. Vande Bharat train was welcomed at Barkakana station by presenting cultural programs by DAV Barkakana, Kendriya Vidyalaya Barkakana, Kendriya Vidyalaya Bhurkunda and many other cultural organizations. People of Tasha Party and Army Band were present along with Dhol-Nagade. Barkakana station echoed with the cheers of Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Vande Mataram.

People were eager to welcome amidst drizzling showers

The gathering of common people including railway officials continued since morning. A huge crowd of people traveling in Vande Bharat and taking selfies was seen at Barkakana station. Despite the incessant rains, there was no less enthusiasm among the people to welcome the train. Students of various schools traveled in the train and enjoyed the Vande Bharat train. People warmly welcomed everyone at Barkakana station.

