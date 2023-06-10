Vande Bharat Express ready to run between Patna to Ranchi, trial will be held tomorrow, know how much the fare can be

The preparations for the Vande Bharat Express running between Patna to Ranchi have almost been completed. The training of railway personnel like loco pilot, TTE, guard and coach attendant will be completed by Saturday. It is expected that the trial of this train will be done in Patna on 11th June. This train will run at a maximum speed of 160 kilometers per hour.

A letter has also been published by the Operations Department regarding this. It was told that this train will leave for the trial on June 11 at 6:55 am. Will reach Gaya at 8:20 am. After stopping here for 10 minutes, it will reach Barkakana at 11:30 AM and reach Ranchi after five minutes at 1:00 PM.

Then it will open from Ranchi at 2:20 pm and reach Patna at 8:25 pm. However, the CPRO said that the official announcement of the trial has not yet been made. Here, station master of Hazaribagh Shahnawaz Rizwani said that there will be a trial of Vande Bharat train on June 11.

Official announcement of fare soon



Vande Bharat train is fully air-conditioned. Presently it has eight rakes. Going forward, it is being said that there will be a total of 18 bogies in it. At the same time, the railway track is also being repaired for its operation. This work is in the final stage. It has been told that some such trains are currently running on this route, whose average speed is 120 to 130 kilometers per hour.

In comparison, the Vande Bharat train will run at a maximum speed of 160 km. If sources are to be believed, after the trial, Prime Minister Narendra Modi can flag off Vande Bharat Express through virtual medium. However, it has not been formally announced yet. You may have to spend about one thousand rupees for traveling in this train. Soon the official announcement regarding the fare will be made.

On which day the trial of Vande Bharat train will be held, at present the date has not been announced in writing. But it will be tested soon. The fare has not been decided yet. At the same time, the Vande Bharat Express will start as soon as the signal is received from the Indian Railways.

Virendra Kumar, CPRO, Poomre