Vande Bharat Express: Reservation of Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express starts, know where the fare will be

Vande Bharat Express: There is good news for the passengers waiting to travel from Vande Bharat from Patna to Ranchi. This train will be inaugurated in Ranchi from 27th June. On the other hand, on June 28, for the passengers, this train will run from Patna to Ranchi as train number 22349/22350. For Patna to Ranchi passengers will have to pay Rs 1175 plus GST charge of Rs 42 in chair class. While for the executive class, Rs 2110 will have to be paid with GST charge of Rs 83.

Regular operations for passengers from June 28

Chief Public Relations Officer of East Central Railway, Virendra Kumar said that permission has been received from the Railway Board to start the operation of high speed Vande Bharat train equipped with state-of-the-art and world-class facilities. However, on the first day, on 27th, it will come from Ranchi to Patna as a trial. And from 28, regular operations will be done for the passengers. This train will run six days a week from Patna and Ranchi except Tuesday. Reservation has started on the IRCTC site of Vande Bharat train.

third trial today

The third trial run of Vande Bharat Express running between Patna to Ranchi will be done on Sunday. Complete preparations have been done for this. Railway officials told that this train will be launched after the third trial. This train will open from Patna and go to Ranchi via Gaya Junction.

At what time the train will arrive at which station on June 27

On June 27, train no. 02439 Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Inaugural Special departs from Ranchi at 10.30 hrs Mesra, 11.45 hrs Barkakana, 12.20 hrs Charhi, 12.45 hrs Hazaribagh Town, 13.20 hrs Barhi, 14.08 hrs Koderma, 14.50 hrs Paharpur, 15.40 hrs Gaya, 16.23 hrs J Hanabad stops Patna Jn at 17.25. Will reach

June 28 timing

From June 28, train no. 22349 PATNA – RANCHI VANDE BHARAT TRAIN PATNA JN. It leaves Gaya at 7.00 am, Koderma at 09.35 am, Hazaribagh at 10.33 am, Barkakana at 11.35 am, Mesra at 12.20 pm and will reach Ranchi at 13.00 pm. And in return, from June 28, train no. 22350 Ranchi – Patna Vande Bharat train will leave Ranchi at 16.15 hrs, Mesra at 16.35 hrs, Barkakana at 17.30 hrs, Hazaribagh at 18.30 hrs, Koderma at 19.30 hrs, Gaya at 20.45 hrs stopping at Patna Jn at 22.05 hrs. Will reach

Which station will be charged how much

Total Rs 1175 will have to be paid for Patna to Ranchi chair class. While Rs 2110 will have to be paid for the executive class.

Patna to Gaya chair class Rs 650 and executive class Rs 1070.

770 in chair class from Patna to Koderma and Rs 1330 for executive class.

Patna to Barkakana 1065 in chair class and Rs 1890 in executive class

Patna to Hazaribagh chair class Rs 910 and executive class Rs 1600