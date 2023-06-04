Vande Bharat Express: Separate timetable proposal sent for Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express

Preparations are on for the operation of Vande Bharat Express between Patna-Ranchi. For this, work is going on fast at every level. The train will open from Patna and reach Ranchi via Jehanabad and Gaya railway stations. Here, a proposal for two different timetables has been sent to the board by the East Central Railway regarding the operation of the train. Soon the final decision will be taken by the board on this. With the operation of this train, there will be a saving of about two hours in the journey from Patna to Ranchi. According to sources, Vande Bharat Express will be of 18 bogies and all of them will be AC. It is likely to run at a speed of 130 to 160 kmph.

Preparations continue for running semi-high speed train

Along with this, railway tracks are also being repaired for running semi-high speed trains in this route. Hard clipping work has been done a month ago at other railway stations including Patna, Jehanabad and Gaya railway stations. Railway officials are busy at every level to complete the stalled work. It is believed that soon the date of inauguration of the train will be found. As soon as the date of inauguration comes, the information about the operations will be made public. Along with this, passengers will also be able to make their reservation to enjoy the journey by this train.

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway, Virendra Kumar said that a clear date has not yet been received regarding the operation of Vande Bharat Express between Patna and Ranchi. As soon as the letter comes for running the train, the information will be given while addressing the media first. By the way, work has started at every level to run the train.

