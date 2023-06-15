Vande Bharat Express: The journey from Patna to Ranchi is only 378 kilometers, know how much time will be saved by the new route

Vande Bharat Express: Along with Bihar, the people of Jharkhand are also waiting for the Vande Bharat train to start. People are eagerly waiting for this train. The trial run of Vande Bharat train has been completed. After its successful trial, people have many questions in their mind. Like when the operation of this train will start. In how much time will the journey from Patna to Ranchi be completed? This will not only benefit the passengers going to Ranchi but also the passengers going from Patna to Gaya. Due to Vande Bharat train, the journey from Patna to Ranchi has become just six hours. The journey from Patna to Ranchi will now be covered in just 378 kms. This will take less time.

Time will be saved in going from Patna to Ranchi

Earlier it used to take more time to cover the distance between Patna and Ranchi. But, now the distance of Patna-Ranchi route by Vande Bharat train has reduced. The route between Patna and Ranchi for Vande Bharat is 378 kms. This is also a reason that the train will travel from Patna to Ranchi in less time. The new route of Vande Bharat is about 378 kms. Let us tell you that in the trial run on Monday, the train took six and a half hours to cover this distance. This train reached Ranchi from Patna 23 minutes before the scheduled time.

Opportunity for training students in NIT Patna, apply till July 10, know what will be the benefit of this course

Maximum speed limit of the train is 160 kmph

The speed of the train is also high. That’s why the journey between Ranchi and Patna is going to take less time. The train has stoppages at Jehanabad, Gaya, Koderma, Hazaribagh Town, Barkakana, Mesra of Jharkhand. In the trial run, the maximum speed of the train between Patna and Gaya was 110 kmph. At the same time, the maximum speed limit of the train is 160 km per hour.

Published By: Sakshi Shiva

Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav celebrated wedding anniversary on the sets of the film, see photos here(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLGgkeFANvw)