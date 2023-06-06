Vande Bharat Express: The wait is over, Vande Bharat Express reached Patna with eight rakes, see photos

Interior of Vande Bharat Express

Ranchi Patna Vande Bharat Express Train: Starting from Patna to Ranchi Vande Bharat Express The train reached Patna Junction at 6:30 pm on Tuesday. This train has reached Patna directly from Chennai. According to senior railway officials, after the trial, the journey of Vande Bharat will start between Patna and Ranchi. A large number of people had reached Patna Junction to see this Vande Bharat train with eight racks.

Vande Bharat Express reached Patna

Vande Bharat Express is of 8 racks

Earlier there was talk of Vande Bharat Express running between Ranchi and Patna with 18 racks, but now only 8 rack train will run between Patna and Ranchi as Vande Bharat. Compared to normal trains, Vande Bharat is blue and white in color and the front part of the engine is quite different from other trains.

Vande Bharat Express reached Patna

Vande Bharat Express is equipped with many new features

Compared to other trains, Vande Bharat is the first such train in which AC has been installed in the driver’s compartment as well. In other words, the front part of the engine in which the drivers used to run the trains in the scorching heat. Apart from that, arrangements have been made in Vande Bharat Express. This train is completely seater and three seats have been arranged in one part of the train, while two seats have been arranged in the other part.

Vande Bharat Express reached Patna Junction

Vande Bharat Express will stop at only 5 stations between Ranchi and Patna

Vande Bharat Express, which runs at a very high speed and modern facilities, will stop at only 5 stations between Patna-Ranchi-Patna and its journey will be completed in just 6 hours. This train will run six days a week and after leaving Patna, this train will reach Ranchi via Gaya, Koderma, Hazaribagh Road.

Vande Bharat Express reached Patna Junction

Vande Bharat will be inaugurated after the trial

According to top railway officials, the Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express from Chennai has reached Patna Junction directly, so now it will be trialled. It will be inaugurated after the completion of the trial. The date of inauguration will be announced soon and the booking of seats will also start soon.

Vande Bharat Express reached Patna Junction Vande Bharat Express parked at Patna Junction Vande Bharat Express Engine Vande Bharat Express Engine Vande Bharat Express Engine