Vande Bharat Express: This state will get Vande Bharat train tomorrow, know at which stations it will stop

Vande Bharat Express: The country is going to get another Vande Bharat train. Yes… This train will start running on track from Monday. According to the information, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first Vande Bharat Express of Northeast in Assam on Monday, May 29. Vande Bharat going north-east will run between New Jalpaiguri station in West Bengal and Guwahati in Assam. The running of this train will provide convenience to the passengers and the long distance journey will be completed in less time.

Know about the route of Vande Bharat train

The first Vande Bharat train of North East will run between New Jalpaiguri in Bengal to Guwahati in Assam. This train will cover a total distance of 410 kilometers between the two stations. During this, the train will reach Vande Bharat Guwahati via New Jalpaiguri, New Alipurduar, Kokrajhar, New Bongaigaon and Kamakhya stations.

vande bharat train timings

The train will leave from New Jalpaiguri Junction at 6.10 am. After this it will reach Guwahati by afternoon. After this, this train will run from Guwahati at 4.30 pm and drop the passengers at New Jalpaiguri at around 10.20 pm. Vande Bharat train will run 6 days a week. It has total 8 coaches. With this train, the journey between the two cities will now be completed in less time. Earlier this route used to take a total of 8 hours, which will now reduce to 6 hours. As of now, no official information has been received regarding the train fare.

Till now how many Vande Bharat trains are running on track

Recently Vande Bharat Express service has been started between Delhi-Dehradun. With its commencement, now this train is running on 17 routes. Here is a list of all these routes…

-New Delhi – Varanasi

– New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) Gandhinagar – Mumbai

-New Delhi – Amb Andaura

-Chennai – Mysore

-Nagpur – Bilaspur

-Howrah – New Jalpaiguri

-Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam

-Mumbai- Solapur

-Mumbai-Shirdi

-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Rani Kamlapati station Secunderabad-Tirupati

-Chennai-Coimbatore

-Ajmer – Delhi Cantt

-Howrah-Puri-Howrah

-Thiruvananthapuram – Kasaragod

-Delhi – Dehradun

New Jalpaiguri – Guwahati – to be launched on 29th May

Three types of ‘Vande Bharat’ will run till February-March next year

Recently, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said that by February-March next year, there will be three formats of Vande Bharat trains – Vande Chair Car, Vande Metro and Vande Sleeper. Preparing to replace the Shatabdi, Rajdhani and local trains, these indigenous ‘semi-high speed’ trains are being manufactured at the coach manufacturing factory in Chennai. He said that the railway tracks would be upgraded in the next three to four years for the maximum speed of 160 km per hour for Vande Bharat trains.