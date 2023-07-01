Vande Bharat Express train running from old railway engine? know what is the truth

Semi high speed trains on many routes across the country at this time Vande Bharat Express is running But in the meantime, a video is going viral on social media, seeing which you cannot live without being surprised. In the viral video, an electric locomotive is seen pulling the Vande Bharat Express train. Many types of comments are being made after the video went viral. In which even the opposition parties are not hesitating to attack the Narendra Modi government. So let’s know the truth of this viral video.

The history of 70 years would have dragged away the lies of the last 9 years – Congress

After the video of Vande Bharat Express being pulled by an electric engine went viral, a Congress leader tweeted and lashed out at the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. Congress leader Krishna Allavaru shared the video on 29 June and tweeted. In which he wrote tauntingly on the Modi government, the history of 70 years would have dragged away the lies of the last 9 years.

what is the truth

The truth also came to the fore after the video of Vande Bharat Express being pulled by an electric engine went viral. This video was made by a person named Shashank Jaiswal at Sakaldiha station near Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Nagar. On June 22, the man saw the electric engine pulling the Vande Bharat rake and made a video and shared it on his Instagram page. After which it became increasingly viral. Along with the video, Shashank had also told that Vande Bharat rake was sent from Integral Coach Factory Chennai to Patna Junction. Vande was not a crew member in India.

Gift of Vande Bharat Express to Jharkhand, grand welcome with drums and drums between Ranchi and Patna

Railway also told the truth

After the video about Vande Bharat went viral, Railways said, it is normal. The CPRO of Eastern Railway said, the coach of Vande Bharat was being taken to Patna Junction. At that time its electricity was not on. Empty coaches were being dragged away. Railway said, someone recorded the video, after which there was a sensation.