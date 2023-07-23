Vande Bharat Express Trains: Travel from Varanasi to Howrah in 6 hours, know from when Vande Bharat Express will run

Let’s travel from Varanasi to Howrah via Gaya. Then this news is of your use. Railways is now going to provide Vande Bharat Express train from Varanasi to Howrah. Preparations have started at many levels regarding this. If everything goes well, this train will start running on the Gaya-Howrah railway line in October. With its commencement, the people of Dhanbad and Gaya will be greatly benefited. However, no official announcement has been made to start the train service.

According to the information, in a high-level meeting held in the Ministry of Railways two days ago, it has been decided to run a Vande Bharat Express train between Varanasi and Howrah via Gaya. For this, the officials of East Railway and East Central Railway have been instructed to start preparations. Chief Public Relations Officer of East Central Railway Hajipur, Virendra Kumar told that it has been considered to run Vande Bharat train between Howrah and Varanasi via Gaya.

Further work will be started only after getting the green signal from the senior officials. The maximum speed of Vande Bharat on this route will be 150 kmph. President of the Central Bihar Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Kaushalendra Pratap said that he has received a letter from the ministry, in which permission has been given to operate the train service from Gaya to Howrah, Asansol, Dhanbad.

At what speed Vande Bharat train will run on track

Talking about the train speed on the Howrah-New Delhi route, infrastructure development work is going on to increase it to 160 km per hour. This work is going on for many years. The attention of the Ministry of Railways is also on preventing accidents. This is the reason why the work of upgrading this route with better technology is also going on. Railway officials said that if the work is completed within a few months, the Vande Bharat Express will be seen running between Varanasi and Howrah at a maximum speed of 150 kmph or more. This route will be extended from Varanasi to Mughalsarai, Dhanbad to Howrah.